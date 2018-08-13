Floods turn roads into rivers, waterspout seen at Jersey Shore

BRICK — Slow-moving, heavy bands of rain dropped inches of rain along the Jersey Shore on Monday morning, flooding roads and homes.

Ocean County was epicenter of messy weather Monday because of a "very slow moving area of very heavy rain," according to Townsquare Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

More than 3 inches of rain in spots, numerous reports of street flooding. and a probable waterspout off the coast of Ship Bottom. Howell more than over 5 inches of rain while Wall Township received over 4 inches.

The National Weather Service reported that 7-8 inches were measured in some rain gauges near and north of Brick

The heavy rain turned streets in Lakewood into a river, according to pictures posted by the Lakewood Scoop .

Brick Mayor John Ducey said the entire township was affected by the heavy rain.

"There was spot flooding in a number of different areas on our state roads and township roads," Ducey said.

The Greenbriar 1 retirement community was evacuated with residents taken to the Laurelton Firehouse, according to Ducey.

Heavy rain also had impacts around the state.

Route 38 and Main Street were reported to be flooded in Moorestown by the National Weather Service. The ramp from Route 73 northbound to Route 38 was also closed. Route 130 was also closed in Pennsauken between Cove Road and the Betsy Ross Bridge.

"Because everything was saturated from the rain this weekend and the waterways running high it wasn't going to take much to get flooding and ponding issues today," Zarrow said.

High water was reported on some lanes of the Garden State Parkway.

"The wet, stormy weather will continue through this afternoon. It looks like the axis of steadiest rain is shifting toward North Jersey. It's not going to take much heavy rain to have flash flooding issues once again," Zarrow said.

