Flight from Newark makes emergency landing in Florida

JACKSONVILLE — A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 from Newark was the second flight originating from New Jersey to make an emergency landing in the past two days.

Flight #521 headed to Fort Lauderdale with 225 passengers on board landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport around 8:05 a.m. after the crew declared an emergency and reported a possible hydraulic problem, according to the FAA.

The passengers were continued onto their destination on another flight.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

A flight carrying rapper Post Malone blew tires upon takeoff from Teterboro Airport on Tuesday morning and was forced to fly for several hours in order to burn off fuel. The plane landed safely at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York at 3:50 p.m.

