First Aid Squad member credits cops with saving a life

David Lowenstein is the President of the Highland Park First Aid Squad. He reached out to us to nominate a couple of heroes for our weekly #BlueFriday recognition segment.

On Friday, February 1st, David responded to an apartment building fire. He arrived to find Highland Park Police Officers Joseph Olarra and Alena Giles, who had rescued an unresponsive man from the burning building, returned to the inside of the building to make sure no one was still there. All this while suffering from smoke inhalation themselves.

These two officers are heroes for sure. Risking their own safety and lives in order to save others. Thank you to First Responder David Loewnstein for bringing these heroes to our attention. And thank you for your own courage and all the first responders who put the protection of our community over their own personal safety.

