Fireworks 2018 — July 4 events in New Jersey

Counties throughout New Jersey are planning Independence Day fireworks displays and other celebrations on and around the Fourth of July.

Display times and locations listed are subject to change without notice due to weather or other concerns. Check the individual display website for further information.

If we missed a display, email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Fireworks in Atlantic County:

Atlantic City

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Borgata – Marina District

Website: gamboool.com

Atlantic City

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Tropicana – Boardwalk/Beach

Website: atlanticcitynj.com

Buena Vista/Richland

Date: Saturday, July 7 (rain date: Saturday, July 14)

Location: Michael Debbi Park

Website: buenavistanj.com

Fireworks in Bergen County:

Allendale (for Allendale residents and their guests only)

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Crestwood Lake

Website: holidayobservers.org/fireworks-news

East Rutherford

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: MetLife Stadium (Meadowlands Fair)

Website: njfair.com

Fair Lawn

Date: Thursday, June 28 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: Memorial Park (Berdan Avenue and 1st Street)

Website: fairlawn.org

Oradell

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Friday, July 6)

Location: Memorial Field

Website: oradell.org

Paramus

Date: Sunday, July 1

Location: Cliff Gennerelli Sports-Plex

Website: paramus4thofjuly.com

Ramsey

Date: Saturday, July 7

Location: Finch Park

Website: ramseynj.com

Tenafly

Date: Sunday, July 1 (rain date: Friday, July 6)

Location: Behind the Tenafly High School

Website: tenaflynj.org

Fireworks in Burlington County:

Bordentown

Date: Saturday, July 7

Location: Joseph Lawrence Park

Website: bordentowntownship.com

Evesham/Marlton

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Cherokee High School

Website: eveshamcelebrations.org

Fireworks in Camden County:

Barrington

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (Rain Date: Friday, July 6)

Location: Behind Woodland School

Website: barringtonboro.com

Camden

Date: Saturday, June 30

Location: Battleship New Jersey

Website: battleshipnewjersey.org

Camden

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Wiggins Waterfront Park

Website: visitnj.org

Haddonfield

Date: Tuesday, July 3

Location: Kings Highway, Downtown Haddonfield

Website: downtownhaddonfield.com

Fireworks in Cape May County:

Avalon

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: 30th Street Beach

Website: visitavalonnj.com

Cape May

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Congress Beach

Website: chamber.capemaycountychamber.com

Lower/North Cape May

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: The Bayfront in North Cape May (Between Lincoln Boulevard & Emerson Avenue)

Website: townshipoflower.org

Ocean City

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Boardwalk

Website: oceancityvacation.com

Sea Isle City

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: 50th St. Beach

Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor

Date: Monday, July 2 (rain date: Tuesday, July 3)

Location: 95th Street Beach Pavilion

Website: stoneharbornj.org

Wildwood

Date: Wednesday, July 4 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: Pine Avenue Beach

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

Fireworks in Cumberland County:

Bridgeton

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park

Website: cityofbridgeton.com

Millville

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: New Jersey Motorsports Park

Website: vinelandchamber.org

Fireworks in Essex County:

Bloomfield/Montclair

Date: Tuesday, July 3

Location: Brookdale Park

Website: essexcountyparks.org

Livingston

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: On or near Memorial Oval on Robert Harp Drive

Website: livingstonnj.org

Maplewood

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Memorial Park

Website: maplewoodcivic.org

Newark

Date: Friday, June 29

Location: Branch Brook Park

Website: essexcountyparks.org

Fireworks in Gloucester County:

Sewell/Washington

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Washington Township High School

Website: townshipnj.com

Woodbury

Date: Saturday, June 30 (rain date July 1, 2018)

Location: Woodbury Junior-Senior High School

Website: Facebook events

Fireworks in Hudson County:

Jersey City

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Montgomery St. at the Hudson River

Website: freedomandfireworks.com

Fireworks in Hunterdon:

Flemington

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: The upper parking lot of Reading-Fleming Intermediate School on Court Street

Website: flemingtonraritanparks.org

Fireworks in Mercer County:

East Windsor

Date: Saturday, July 7 (raindate: Saturday, July 14)

Location: Etra Lake Park

Website: east-windsor.nj.us

Trenton

Date: Saturday, June 30, Tuesday, July 3

Location: Arm & Hammer Park

Website: milb.com

West Windsor

Date: Saturday, July 14 (rain date: Sunday, July 15)

Location: Mercer County Park

Website: freedomfeststatefair.com

Fireworks in Middlesex County

Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Friday, July 6)

Location: Crossroads South Fields on Major Road

Website: southbrunswicknj.gov

Monroe

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Thompson Park

Website: monroerec.com

Parlin/Sayreville

Date: Saturday, June 30 (rain date: Sunday, July 1)

Location: Kennedy Park

Website: sayreville.com

Perth Amboy

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront

Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com

South Amboy

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: Raritan Bay Waterfront Park

Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com

Fireworks in Monmouth County:

Atlantic Highlands

Date: Friday, July 6

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Website: ahnj.com

Freehold

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date Sunday July 8)

Location: Freehold Raceway

Website: freeholdboroughnj.gov

Long Branch

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Oceanfront Promenade

Website: oceanfestnj.com

Matawan

Date: Saturday, June 30 (rain date: Sunday, July 1)

Location: Lake Lefferts Lakefront

Website: matawanborough.com

Ocean

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: Joe Palaia Park

Website: oceantwp.org

Union Beach

Date: Tuesday, July 3

Location: Beachfront

Website: ubnj.net

Wall

Date: Sunday, July 1

Location: 1870 Baileys Corner Road

Website: wallfair.mmdacademy.com

Fireworks in Morris County:

Dover

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: Hamilton Field Complex

Website: dover-nj.org

Florham Park

Date: Wednesday, July 4 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: Borough Hall Lawn

Website: fpboro.net

Lake Hopatcong/Mt. Arlington

Date: Friday, June 29

Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club

Website: lhyc.com

Montville

Date: Saturday, June 30 (rain date: Sunday, July 1)

Location: Montville Township High School

Website: montville4th.com

Morris Plains

Date: Saturday, June 30 (rain date: Sunday, July 1)

Location: Morris Plains Community Park

Website: morrisplainsboro.org

Parsippany

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Parsippany Hills High School

Website: parsippany.net

Randolph

Date: Saturday, June 30 (rain date: Sunday, July 1)

Location: The County of College of Morris

Website: randolphkiwanis.org

Fireworks in Ocean County:

Beachwood

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Beach Front

Website: beachwoodusa.com

Jackson

Date: Saturday, June 30-Wednesday, July 4 (nightly)

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari

Website: sixflags.com

Lakehurst

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Lakehurst Elementary School

Website: festivalnet.com

Lakewood

Date: Tuesday, July 3

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Website: milb.com

Lavellette

Sunday, July 1

Location: Centennial Gardens and Gazebo

Website: lavallette.org

Point Pleasant Beach

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

Website: jenkinsons.com

Seaside Heights

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Ocean Front and The Classic American Boardwalk

Website: exit82.com

Tuckerton

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Tuckerton Seaport

Website: tuckertonseaport.org

Fireworks in Passaic County:

Clifton

Date: Wednesday, July 4 (rain date: July 7)

Location: Clifton High School Stadium

Website: cliftonrec.com

Fireworks in Salem County:

Pilesgrove/Woodstown

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Marlton Recreation Park

Website: marltonpark.org

Fireworks in Somerset County:

Bridgewater

Date: Thursday, June 28, Friday, July 6, Saturday, July 7

Location: TD Bank Ballpark

Website: somersetpatriots.com

Franklin

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Friday, July 6, 2018)

Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex

Website: franklintwpnj.org

Montgomery/Skillman

Date: Thursday, June 28

Location: Montgomery High School

Website: montgomeryfireworks.org

Fireworks in Sussex County:

Augusta

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: sussexcountyminers.com

Fireworks in Union County:

Cranford

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Nomahegan Park

Website: cranford.com

New Providence

Date: Tuesday, July 3 (rain date: Thursday, July 5)

Location: South Street from Gales Drive to Springfield Avenue

Website: newprovbiz.com

Summit

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Soldiers Memorial Field

Website: summitcommunityprograms.com

Union

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Biertuempfel Park

Website: uniontownship.com

Warren

Allamuchy/Hackettstown