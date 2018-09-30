Finding the best hiking spots to see NJ’s fall foliage

The peak of the fall foliage is still a few weeks away, but that just means there's still time to plan for seeing the most vibrant colors at parks and trails around the state.

A list of some of the best fall foliage hikes in the state was compiled by NJhiking.com , and the list offers options for the must rugged adventurers, as well as those just looking for a day out in nature.

Monument Trail- High Point State Park

One of the more popular hikes is also a hike for just about anyone to get to. The Monument Trail at High Point State Park offers three trails depending on what you're looking for. The trails range from three miles to 7.9 miles. Not only does the path include fall foliage in the northwest corner of the state, it also has High Point Monument, which is dedicated to the state's veterans.

Hacklebarney State Park

This trail is around three and a half miles round-trip, and also includes the Black River for those who make this hike. NJhiking says this is "not the park for an experienced hiker looking for a long/challenging trail," but that it's good for beginners and a quick outing.

Green Trail- Cheesequake State Park

Located in the central part of the state the trail is just over three miles, with a longer version coming in at just over four miles. The trail also includes boardwalks, a lake and even a crabbing bridge.

East Creek and Sunset Road Loop- Belleplain

Tucked into the Pine Barrens in South Jersey this area has trails ranging from less than a mile to one that is more than seven miles. Unlike the North Jersey trails this area is mostly flat and sand trails. Some of the shorter trails go around Lake Nummy.

NJHiking says the peak of the fall foliage is expected between October 19-29, but that the weather could move it earlier or later.

