Finally, a pleasant summer weekend forecast for NJ!

I have to be honest... My 10-day vacation starts this weekend, and I've already checked out. Luckily, the weather forecast looks quiet and downright fantastic as the weekend approaches! By my recollection, this is the first time all summer we won't be battling humidity and thunderstorms at some point over the weekend.

Friday morning is starting out comfortably cool — most of New Jersey is enjoying the coolest temperatures since mid-July. Thermometers are generally in the 50s, with 60s from the cities to the shore.

Sunny skies, dry air, dry weather, and warm temperatures will make Friday one of the top weather days of the entire summer. (In my professional opinion, of course.) High temperatures will range from about 80 to 85 degrees across inland New Jersey. Jersey Shore beaches will top out in the 70s, thanks to the sea breeze machine. Looks like a great beach day, with 2-foot ocean waves and a low risk for rip currents.

We'll follow up this gorgeous summer day with a lovely summer night. It will remain clear, with comfortably cool temps settling over the Garden State once again. Lows should dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Saturday morning .

As we dive into the weekend , our protective dome of high pressure will shift to the east. Initially, all that will do is open the door for enhanced cloud cover on Saturday — let's call it partly to mostly cloudy. Humidity levels will stay manageable (dew points in the 60s) and temperatures will be seasonably warm. Look for high temperatures on Saturday afternoon in the lower 80s or so.

Sunday will certainly be the warmer day of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will push high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, back to above-normal levels by late August standards. As a storm system just barely clips northern New Jersey late-day Sunday through Monday early morning , we could see a few isolated showers or sprinkles somewhere. Don't let that impact your weekend plans though, it's a slight chance at best.

"Summer" returns with a vengeance on Monday , as heat and humidity surge once again. Widespread 90s are expected for most of next week , in fact. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest and most oppressive days of the week, with the heat index approaching dangerous levels (100?)

Our next threat for widespread rain and thunderstorms won't arrive until late Thursday to Friday next week. There are no tropical systems on the near or distant horizon for New Jersey.

Have a great weekend and a great week! See you in September!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.