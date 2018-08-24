Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 24, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:46pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:16a
|Low
Fri 1:19p
|High
Fri 7:31p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:50a
|Low
Fri 12:43p
|High
Fri 7:05p
|Low
Sat 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:04a
|Low
Fri 12:55p
|High
Fri 7:19p
|Low
Sat 1:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:46a
|Low
Fri 12:47p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|High
Fri 10:56a
|Low
Fri 5:24p
|High
Fri 11:11p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:05a
|Low
Fri 1:11p
|High
Fri 7:19p
|Low
Sat 1:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 10:03a
|Low
Fri 4:58p
|High
Fri 10:18p
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:47a
|Low
Fri 1:37p
|High
Fri 8:03p
|Low
Sat 2:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:56a
|Low
Fri 12:52p
|High
Fri 7:13p
|Low
Sat 1:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:12a
|Low
Fri 1:09p
|High
Fri 7:41p
|Low
Sat 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:04a
|Low
Fri 12:57p
|High
Fri 7:23p
|Low
Sat 1:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:58a
|Low
Fri 1:51p
|High
Fri 8:17p
|Low
Sat 2:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).