Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 24, 2018

Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 83°
Winds From the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:46pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 7:16a		 Low
Fri 1:19p		 High
Fri 7:31p		 Low
Sat 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:50a		 Low
Fri 12:43p		 High
Fri 7:05p		 Low
Sat 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:04a		 Low
Fri 12:55p		 High
Fri 7:19p		 Low
Sat 1:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:46a		 Low
Fri 12:47p		 High
Fri 7:01p		 Low
Sat 1:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 5:18a		 High
Fri 10:56a		 Low
Fri 5:24p		 High
Fri 11:11p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 7:05a		 Low
Fri 1:11p		 High
Fri 7:19p		 Low
Sat 1:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 10:03a		 Low
Fri 4:58p		 High
Fri 10:18p		 Low
Sat 5:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 7:47a		 Low
Fri 1:37p		 High
Fri 8:03p		 Low
Sat 2:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:56a		 Low
Fri 12:52p		 High
Fri 7:13p		 Low
Sat 1:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 7:12a		 Low
Fri 1:09p		 High
Fri 7:41p		 Low
Sat 1:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:04a		 Low
Fri 12:57p		 High
Fri 7:23p		 Low
Sat 1:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 7:58a		 Low
Fri 1:51p		 High
Fri 8:17p		 Low
Sat 2:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

