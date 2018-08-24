Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 24, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 83° Winds From the South

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:46pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:16a Low

Fri 1:19p High

Fri 7:31p Low

Sat 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:50a Low

Fri 12:43p High

Fri 7:05p Low

Sat 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:04a Low

Fri 12:55p High

Fri 7:19p Low

Sat 1:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:46a Low

Fri 12:47p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 1:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:18a High

Fri 10:56a Low

Fri 5:24p High

Fri 11:11p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:05a Low

Fri 1:11p High

Fri 7:19p Low

Sat 1:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 10:03a Low

Fri 4:58p High

Fri 10:18p Low

Sat 5:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:47a Low

Fri 1:37p High

Fri 8:03p Low

Sat 2:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:56a Low

Fri 12:52p High

Fri 7:13p Low

Sat 1:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:12a Low

Fri 1:09p High

Fri 7:41p Low

Sat 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:04a Low

Fri 12:57p High

Fri 7:23p Low

Sat 1:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:58a Low

Fri 1:51p High

Fri 8:17p Low

Sat 2:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT : SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN : SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).