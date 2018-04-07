Feet, food and snoring — Shaming the slobs of NJ Transit trains

If there is one thing NJ Transit commuters hate more than late trains, it's other NJ Transit commuters.

It should go without saying, but passengers shouldn't talk loudly in the Quiet Car. And you should probably wait until you get home before clipping your toenails.

Those are actually some of the complaints commuters shared on Twitter using the very un-P.C. hashtag #GarbagePeopleofNJTransit.

It's stuff like this that makes carpooling seem like a better idea.