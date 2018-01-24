Family of trooper killed in 295 crash gets $2M settlement

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

DEPTFORD — The family of a State Police trooper will get more than $2 million as a settlement of two wrongful death lawsuits.

Trooper Sean Cullen was killed in March 2016 after he was hit by a car while responding to a rear-end collision. His family filed lawsuits against the driver of the car that hit him and the driver of the car fire that he was responding to when he was fatally hit.

In the settlement, Cullen’s family will get $2.375 million from the insurance companies of the two parties involved in the lawsuit. According to the Courier-Post, Cullen’s estate had originally sued Paulsboro resident Willard J. Hamilton Jr. who caused the crash that Cullen was responding to. Hamilton then sued Stephanie M. DeSousa, the driver of the car that struck Cullen, for negligence.

At the time of his death, Cullen was engaged to be married and had a 9-month-old son.

John Dodig, the attorney representing Cullen’s family, called it “a very sad and tragic case that befell this wonderful family and loving community.”

“Trooper Cullen loved his job as a New Jersey State Trooper and lost his life serving the citizens of New Jersey,” Dodig said. “His sacrifice will never be forgotten.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com