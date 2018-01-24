Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Family of trooper killed in 295 crash gets $2M settlement

By Adam Hochron January 24, 2018 3:24 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

DEPTFORD — The family of a State Police trooper will get more than $2 million as a settlement of two wrongful death lawsuits.

Trooper Sean Cullen was killed in March 2016 after he was hit by a car while responding to a rear-end collision. His family filed lawsuits against the driver of the car that hit him and the driver of the car fire that he was responding to when he was fatally hit.

In the settlement, Cullen’s family will get $2.375 million from the insurance companies of the two parties involved in the lawsuit. According to the Courier-Post, Cullen’s estate had originally sued Paulsboro resident Willard J. Hamilton Jr. who caused the crash that Cullen was responding to. Hamilton then sued Stephanie M. DeSousa, the driver of the car that struck Cullen, for negligence.

At the time of his death, Cullen was engaged to be married and had a 9-month-old son.

John Dodig, the attorney representing Cullen’s family, called it “a very sad and tragic case that befell this wonderful family and loving community.”

“Trooper Cullen loved his job as a New Jersey State Trooper and lost his life serving the citizens of New Jersey,” Dodig said. “His sacrifice will never be forgotten.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

Filed Under: | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM