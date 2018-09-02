COLTS NECK — After almost three months of hospital stays, rehab facilities and countless operations, the family of a Colts Neck native is back home and preparing to remember the son and brother they lost in what police described as a tragic road rage incident.

Former New Jersey resident Meghan Bigelow and her three children were going to a dental appointment earlier this summer when a man opened fire in the parking lot of a Colorado business after an argument. Both Meghan and her 8-year-old son Asa were seriously injured , while 13-year-old Vaughn Jr. was killed. The third son, 12-year-old Cooper, was able to escape the incident unharmed.

A Caring Bridge website was established to keep people updated on the process of Meghan and Asa's progress. The final post came on August 29 and was written by Bigelow's husband Vaughn.

"Our family is under one roof! It was a day of joyous tears and lots of work," he said.

Bigelow's post recounted Asa's first day home after two and a half months in the hospital, including using his walker to follow his brother around the house. His dad called Asa's ability to come home in around 11 weeks "miraculous." He also thanked all the people who have helped the family, including those who helped raise more than $200,000 through a GoFundMe .

"Although there have been great amounts of healing physically, with a long road ahead still, we have only begun to heal emotionally from this tragic event which turned our lives upside down," Vaughn Sr. said in the post. "There hasn't been a day that we haven't cried for Vaughn. We miss him more than we could have ever imagined."

A memorial service for Vaugn Jr. has been scheduled for September 15 at the Life Bridge Church in Longmont, CO. Vaughn Sr. said with his wife and son home "we hope to move towards a "normal life."

23-year-old Jeremy Webster is being held in custody in Colorado pending trial, according to news reports.

