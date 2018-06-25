Colts Neck native shot, 13-year-old son killed in road rage

COLTS NECK — A 13-year-old was killed, and his mother and 8-year-old brother continue to fight for their lives after a shooting in Colorado.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 14, when Meghan Bigelow and her three children were going to a "routine dentist appointment," according to a GoFundMe established for the family. Bigelow and a man identified by police as 23-year-old Jeremy Webster were involved in a road rage incident in which Webster opened fire, according to police.

Police reported finding the wounded family members in the parking lot of a business, with Bigelow and one of the children suffering life-threatening injuries, while the second child died. Bigelow grew up in Colts Neck, according to the Asbury Park Press, and had moved to Colorado around 15 years ago.

Webster has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation with intent, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit a class one felony. The Bigelow family released a statement through police asking people to "please respect our family's privacy during these troubling times."

The GoFundMe was established two days after the shooting with a goal of $220,000. By Monday evening, more than $200,000 had been raised.

"Please help us in raising money for this incredible family as they are experiencing such a tragic time and have a long road of recovery ahead of them," a post on the page said.

Bigelow and her 8-year-old son are in critical condition, according to the fundraising page, while another child was able to run away from the shooting and was unharmed.

More From New Jersey 101.5