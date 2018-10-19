Eww! NJ mom gets maggot-filled sandwich from Dunkin’ Donuts

LAKEWOOD — A Brick woman posted pictures of a larvae-and-worm infested breakfast sandwich the she bought Thursday from a Dunkin' Donuts.

Krystle Platzer said she went through the drive-thru on Route 88 and ordered bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches. She brought them home and said her hungry 3-year-old ate his right away. When she opened her own sandwich, she was horrified when a maggot fell out.

"I screamed then opened it up and really looked at it and saw different kinds of bugs — dead and alive, raw bacon, gnats, flies, maggots and a large black worm," she told New Jersey 101.5, adding that she ate parts of the sandwich.

She said there were four worms, black or white in color, larvae and five or six hatching flies.

(Krystle Platzer)

Platzer said she called the Ocean County Department of Health to complain and also contacted the store. The department has not yet returned a request for comment.

"I called the owner and was told to go back. He offered me more food," Platzer said, adding that she was offered "baby Munchkins" but not a refund.

A Lakewood police officer was also at the restaurant and saw the sandwich. Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Gregg Staffordsmith confirmed that Platzer called police but said she did not want any "police action."

"This is not acceptable. My family runs high end restaurants and owns country clubs," Platzer said, and pinned the blame on "absolutely careless workers."

A person who answered the phone at the store referred calls about the incident to Dunkin' Donuts corporate office in Massachusetts.

"At Dunkin’, food safety is a top priority and nothing is more important to us than our franchisees operating clean and safe restaurants. We are aware of the guest complaint regarding the Dunkin’ location at 1500 Ocean Avenue in Lakewood, NJ. We take matters such as this very seriously. Upon learning of the complaint, we immediately dispatched a certified Operations Manager from Dunkin’ to the store to confirm all food safety and quality standards are being followed. The franchisee who owns and operates the store has confirmed he has met with the guest to resolve the matter and apologize for the poor experience."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ