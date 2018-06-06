Ewing teacher kissed student and asked him for sex, prosecutors say

EWING — The substitute teacher charged with sending inappropriate pictures and texts to a student also kissed him on the lips and solicited him for sex in her classroom the day she was arrested, police claim.

The 17-year-old student reported to police on Friday that English teacher Chelsea Hahn asked him to have sex in a text that included a nude picture of herself. Hahn, 25, was charged later that same day with three counts of child endangerment and released pending a court appearance on July 3, according to Ewing police.

According to the complaint, Hahn's actions "impaired or debauched the morals" of the student.

Ewing schools Superintendent Michael Nitti and Ewing High Principal Edward Chmiel said in a letter obtained by The Trentonian that Hahn was suspended and not welcome on school property.

According to Hahn's Linkedin account, she was a "long-term substitute teacher" and graduated from TCNJ and Ewing High School before that. She also listed herself as an adjunct at the college, also located in Ewing.

Hahn said she taught two English senior classes and a mythology class. She said she also taught four sophomore English classes and two drama through literature courses.