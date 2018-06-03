NJ teacher texted ‘inappropriate’ messages to student, police say

EWING — A local high school teacher has been charged with sending inappropriate photos and messages to a male student, police said.

Ewing High School teacher Chelsea Hahn was charged with three counts of child endangerment and released pending a court appearance, according to Ewing Police.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office was also part of the investigation.

Ewing school superintendent Michael Nitti and Ewing High Principal Edward Chmiel said in a letter obtained by the Trentonian that Hahn was suspended and not welcome on school property.

According to Hahn's Linkedin account she was a "long term substitute teacher" and graduated from TCNJ and Ewing High School before that. She also listed herself as an adjunct at the college, also located in Ewing.

Hahn said she taught two English senior classes and a mythology class. She said she also taught four sophomore English classes and two drama through literature courses.

Hahn's Twitter account is a mix of personal and professional messages. She tweeted about being an advisor to the Black Student Alliance, analyzing how the school creates "invisible walls" and "self segregates" creates, and, in February, the need to discuss the aftermath of the shootings at a Parkland, Floirda high school. She was also involved in Ewing High School's Travel Abroad with ACIS program.

She also posted about a student who credited her input on a project for helping to make her presentation in another class better. "I needed this moment," Hahn wrote.

Hahn, who is referred to as "Mrs. Hahn" in one photo, also posted about trying different shades of eye shadow using using the Passion Planner to organize her class work.

Ewing Police asked anyone with information about Hahn to call 609-882-1313 extension 5561.

