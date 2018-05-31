BELLEVILLE — A youth basketball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Kevin Jimenez, who coaches an Amateur Athletics Union squad called The Wolves, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The sexual assault occurred in Nutley, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino.

The Wolves is a regional team which practices at Abundant Life Academy in Nutley and Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange. Jimenez previously coached at Good Shepard Academy in Nutley.

Laurino asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Capt. Janine Straccamore at 973-753-1131.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday night whether Jimenez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His next court date is set for June 15.

