Edison cops caught using illegal steroids, report says

EDISON — A police department already mired in other scandals is also being investigated for officers using illegal steroids, according to a report.

Citing anonymous sources, a report on NJ.com said at least 15 officers were tested for steroids, and five have been placed on desk duty as a result of the investigation. The story cites sources claiming the department has a ledger showing which officers were involved, and transactions of the drugs in the department.

The investigation into illegal steroid use came about as part of the investigation of Officer Paul Pappas, who was charged with using a law enforcement database to stalk his ex-girlfriend, and then slashing her tires.

A statement from an Edison Township spokesperson said that there was no comment from Chief Thomas Bryan, or any other township officials about the "unsubstantiated" story, and that the investigation was being conducted by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. An email seeking comment from the prosecutor's office was not returned as of Monday afternoon.

Last year, former officer Michael Dotro admitted to trying to burn down his superior officer's home. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and arson charges. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and must serve at least 17 years before being eligible for parole.

