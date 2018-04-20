East Brunswick school board member charged with paying for sex

EAST BRUNSWICK — A township school board member was among the men Hazlet police charged in February with paying for sex at a spa, Patch reported.

Robert Cancro, 66, resigned from his volunteer position on the Board of Education on Friday, a day after a reporter for the news site interviewed him.

Cancro was one of at least three men charged in February. When police publicly announced the arrests, they did not identify the men by name. They did identify Mei Shu Jin, a 47-year-old woman from Brooklyn, who worked at the New Look Spa.

In an interview with Patch , Cancro blamed his action on his recent divorce and the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that happened two days before his arrest.

Also on New Jersey 101.5: