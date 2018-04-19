Sex spa in Union County was back in business, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — An undercover officer confirmed that a local spa was once again doubling as a location for prostitution, according to police.

A detective went into the Birchwood Spa on Wednesday under the guise of getting a massage. A woman employee then told him about “additional services” of a sexual nature, police said.

The detective declined the additional services and left the spa before other officers entered and arrested people.

This is not the first time police have arrested people at the spa. There were similar arrests at the location in September 2017.

“We monitored the location and discovered that they had returned to business and it appeared that nothing had changed,” police said.

The owner of the spa was identified as Ronald “Michael” Stone, a 75-year-old man from West New York. He was charged with promoting prostitution.

Also arrested was 41-year-old Brooklyn resident Masturakhon Abduvalieva, the woman who had offered the undercover officer the additional services.

Three other women were arrested on various charges and warrants.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the spa or other questionable businesses in the town to call 908-851-5030.

