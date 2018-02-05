Eagles Super Bowl Parade time, date set

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles fans will need to take Thursday off in order to properly celebrate the team's Super Bowl win.

In a message on Twitter , the city of Philadelphia announced the a tentative 11 a.m. start for a victory parade, beginning at Broad and Pattison at the Eagles training facility in South Philadelphia, and heading north to the Art Museum in the Fairmount section of town.

Full details about the parade will be released on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

One million fans turned out for the Phillies World Series parade, which caused overcrowding on SEPTA trains for fans heading to the parade.

Bud Light said it will make good on its promise to help Eagle Lane Johnson buy everyone a beer during the parade. It has declared the day as "Philly Philly Day," with bars along the route offering free Bud Light.



