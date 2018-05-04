Drunk woman runs over, kills South River recycling worker, cops say

SOUTH RIVER — A borough woman has been charged with driving drunk after she drove into a 49-year-old recycling worker, killing him.

William Oross, 49, of North Brunswick, was working on Pulawski Avenue at about 11:17 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by the 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Phyliss Kocheran, 52.

Kocheran has not been charged in Oross' death but the investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office continues.

Oross died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about the crash to call detectives at 732-238-1000 or 732-745-4194

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.