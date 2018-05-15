Woman charged with drunk-driving at 11 a.m. and killing worker

SOUTH RIVER — Authorities say a woman was driving drunk when she struck and killed a recycling company employee earlier this month.

Now she's been charged with his death.

Middlesex County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 52-year-old Phyllis Kocheran, of South River, is charged with reckless manslaughter and vehicular homicide. The charges stem from a May 3 accident in South River.

Authorities say 49-year-old William Oross, of North Brunswick, was working for a private company when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries.

It wasn't known if Kocheran has retained an attorney.