Woman charged with drunk-driving at 11 a.m. and killing worker

ThinkStock

SOUTH RIVER — Authorities say a woman was driving drunk when she struck and killed a recycling company employee earlier this month.

Now she's been charged with his death.

Middlesex County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 52-year-old Phyllis Kocheran, of South River, is charged with reckless manslaughter and vehicular homicide. The charges stem from a May 3 accident in South River.

Authorities say 49-year-old William Oross, of North Brunswick, was working for a private company when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries.

It wasn't known if Kocheran has retained an attorney.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crime, middlesex county, Newsletter, South River
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top