Drive this way: Jersey wineries want help finding them

New Jersey's wineries and vineyards say they are being shortchanged by highway and interstate signage when it comes to directing visitors to their venues.

"There are thousands of people that are driving on, say, route 78 every day that do not know that they are within minutes to be at a winery in New Jersey," Tom Cosentino, director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association, said of those signs that list food, gas and lodging sites off interstates.

That's because the signs require a business must be within 5 to 10 miles of a highway and be open at least five days a week. Wineries usually open to the public on weekends.

Cosentino says there's legislation in the Assembly to allow wineries on these signs.

"It just makes too much sense not to have it done. This is something that just grows agritourism," he said.

