Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Don’t give your New Jersey mail carrier a tip or gift card

By Justin Louis December 22, 2017 7:20 AM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Stick with me for a minute before you get upset by that headline.

As the holiday season continues, many of us think about the folks who work hard every day with things that we may take for granted, like our mail carriers, who head out in all of the different types of weather that New Jersey can serve up year-round.

But before you slip some cash or a gift card into an envelope in your mailbox to thank your hard-working mail carrier, there’s something that you should know:

Your mail carrier is not allowed to accept it.

According to the US Postal Service, mail carriers aren’t allowed to accept cash, gift cards, checks, or any other cash equivalents.

Here’s the official statement from the USPS:

Under these federal regulations, carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

So by all means, do feel free to leave a card with a box of chocolate or a bottle of wine (just not a very fancy one, with the $20 value limit!), but unfortunately, if you leave cash or a gift card, federal law says that your mail carrier can’t accept it.

Who do you make sure to tip when the holidays roll around? Tell us in the comments section below!

This post is brought to you in partnership with Rose’s Razor’s, the premier razor plan for the Modern Woman. Enter promo code NJ1015 for 15 percent off your first online purchase.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM