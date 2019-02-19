Dog rescued from tracks: ‘Only acceptable reason for a NJ Transit delay’

NEWARK — There was a delay on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line after an engineer rescued a small dog.

Engineer Anthony Guzman noticed the dog ahead of train No. 6314, which left Summit at 7:15 a.m. headed for New York's Penn Station. He stopped the train, picked up the pooch and brought it back on board. He left the dog with crews at the Secaucus station.

The rescue caused a delay of about 15 minutes for what NJ Transit described as a "track obstruction."

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said the dog has no collar or tags and crews are trying to find its owner.

Even NJ Transit commuters, who as a whole are often quick to criticize service on Twitter, had a soft spot for the delay.

"Great story, great crew," James Spinelli tweeted.

"OK. A dog story gets a like. But your overpriced service still stinks," @GirlReporterNJT tweeted.

"The only acceptable reason for a NJ Transit delay," @Aunt_Feather tweeted.

