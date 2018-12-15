Deportations are up: These are the countries where they’re from
Immigration arrests and deportations in New Jersey are the highest they've been since Donald Trump won the presidential election. But despite the hard-line rhetoric from the White House, enforcement actions are not as high as when Barack Obama was in office.
The Enforcement and Removal Operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement recorded 3,409 arrests and 2,608 removals based out of the Newark regional office during the 2018 fiscal year, data released Friday shows.
Arrests in the state increased by 220 from the previous year and by 1,162 since 2016, while deportations increased by 72 since 2017 and by 756 since 2016.
The enforcement, however, is still a way from the high of 4,453 arrests and 4,361 removals in 2013, records show.
The ERO arm of ICE increased arrests after Trump took office, prompting some states and municipalities to limit local police cooperation with ICE on civil immigration actions.
New Jersey this month adopted new policies that restrict police officers from enforcing civil immigration law and prohibit county jails from detaining inmates wanted by ICE past their release date. The directives do not prevent authorities from arresting and prosecuting people charged with violent offenses.
Despite the lack of cooperation, ICE detainers nationally have increased from more than 86,000 in 2016 to more than 177,000 this year.
"This number demonstrates the large volume of illegal aliens involved in criminal activity and the public safety risk posed by these aliens, as well as ERO’s commitment to taking enforcement action against all illegal aliens it encounters," according to the 2018 ERO report released by ICE on Friday.
In response to the state Attorney General's Office directive, ICE officials warned that enforcement actions would likely increase in New Jersey, including in public spaces and workplaces.
Nationally this year, ICE arrested 158,581 people suspected of being in the country illegally, an 11 percent increase over 2017. Almost all of them — 90 percent — had criminal convictions. Nearly a quarter were facing new criminal charges.
ICE placed far more people in detention to await immigration proceedings. This year, ICE booked 396,448 people in detention facilities, a 22.5 percent increase. Book-ins from arrests by Customs and Border Patrol increased by 32 percent, which ICE said illustrates "a surge in illegal border crossings."
The agency also deported 256,086 people who had been in the country illegally, an increase of 13 percent. About 57 percent of those deported had criminal convictions, while more than 5,900 were known or suspected gangsters, ICE said.
Below are all the countries that the deported immigrants were citizens of.
|Country
|2017
|2018
|MEXICO
|128,765
|141,045
|GUATEMALA
|33,570
|50,390
|HONDURAS
|22,381
|28,894
|EL SALVADOR
|18,838
|15,445
|DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|1,986
|1,769
|BRAZIL
|1,413
|1,691
|ECUADOR
|1,152
|1,264
|COLOMBIA
|1,082
|1,162
|HAITI
|5,578
|934
|NICARAGUA
|832
|879
|JAMAICA
|782
|792
|CHINA
|525
|726
|INDIA
|460
|611
|PERU
|458
|581
|CUBA
|160
|463
|ROMANIA
|292
|403
|NIGERIA
|312
|369
|CANADA
|353
|342
|VENEZUELA
|248
|336
|GHANA
|305
|243
|PAKISTAN
|177
|235
|SOMALIA
|521
|229
|GUINEA
|88
|219
|PHILIPPINES
|182
|217
|SPAIN
|172
|209
|UNITED KINGDOM
|151
|209
|CHILE
|129
|166
|COSTA RICA
|151
|162
|BANGLADESH
|203
|147
|GUYANA
|137
|142
|KENYA
|103
|140
|SAUDI ARABIA
|139
|135
|ITALY
|117
|125
|SENEGAL
|197
|125
|POLAND
|120
|123
|SOUTH KOREA
|113
|122
|VIETNAM
|71
|122
|ARGENTINA
|102
|121
|LIBERIA
|107
|113
|GAMBIA
|56
|111
|CAMBODIA
|29
|110
|INDONESIA
|68
|110
|RUSSIA
|127
|107
|UKRAINE
|86
|105
|TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
|128
|104
|BAHAMAS
|95
|101
|MICRONESIA
|110
|99
|ALBANIA
|55
|98
|MAURITANIA
|8
|98
|PORTUGAL
|65
|96
|JORDAN
|98
|94
|ISRAEL
|81
|93
|BELIZE
|82
|91
|EGYPT
|57
|85
|FRANCE
|82
|85
|TURKEY
|93
|85
|IVORY COAST
|13
|82
|BOLIVIA
|76
|81
|HUNGARY
|116
|81
|DEM REP OF THE CONGO
|34
|79
|SIERRA LEONE
|44
|79
|CAMEROON
|58
|72
|GERMANY
|75
|72
|CAPE VERDE
|29
|68
|MALI
|34
|63
|ERITREA
|41
|62
|SOUTH SUDAN
|2
|61
|PANAMA
|69
|59
|MOROCCO
|67
|58
|THAILAND
|33
|55
|LEBANON
|35
|51
|LITHUANIA
|26
|49
|IRAQ
|61
|48
|BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
|47
|47
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|30
|47
|IRELAND
|34
|47
|URUGUAY
|38
|47
|NEPAL
|45
|45
|SOUTH AFRICA
|23
|42
|SUDAN
|19
|42
|UNKNOWN
|26
|42
|UZBEKISTAN
|28
|41
|BURMA
|10
|40
|NETHERLANDS
|40
|40
|AUSTRALIA
|22
|39
|MOLDOVA
|34
|38
|ETHIOPIA
|46
|36
|SRI LANKA
|41
|36
|BURKINA FASO
|31
|35
|MARSHALL ISLANDS
|22
|35
|SLOVAKIA
|20
|35
|BULGARIA
|26
|34
|ANGOLA
|7
|32
|KOREA
|44
|32
|AFGHANISTAN
|48
|30
|KAZAKHSTAN
|14
|30
|SAMOA
|13
|30
|SERBIA
|18
|30
|JAPAN
|13
|28
|MONGOLIA
|23
|28
|ST. LUCIA
|23
|28
|ARMENIA
|24
|27
|TAIWAN
|28
|27
|ANTIGUA-BARBUDA
|19
|24
|NEW ZEALAND
|16
|24
|TOGO
|19
|24
|YEMEN
|10
|24
|GREECE
|20
|22
|IRAN
|22
|22
|FIJI
|13
|21
|TONGA
|13
|21
|GEORGIA
|22
|20
|DOMINICA
|10
|19
|SURINAME
|7
|19
|SWEDEN
|19
|19
|TANZANIA
|13
|19
|ZIMBABWE
|12
|19
|CONGO
|5
|18
|MACEDONIA
|10
|18
|MONTENEGRO
|9
|18
|ALGERIA
|28
|17
|BARBADOS
|19
|17
|BELGIUM
|9
|17
|LATVIA
|19
|17
|TUNISIA
|7
|16
|HONG KONG
|9
|15
|KYRGYZSTAN
|17
|15
|ST. KITTS-NEVIS
|16
|15
|AZERBAIJAN
|8
|14
|BURUNDI
|6
|14
|KOSOVO
|10
|14
|CHAD
|7
|13
|ESTONIA
|12
|13
|ST. VINCENT-GRENADINES
|10
|13
|UGANDA
|11
|13
|CROATIA
|5
|12
|ZAMBIA
|10
|12
|KUWAIT
|12
|11
|MALAYSIA
|8
|11
|BELARUS
|10
|10
|BENIN
|8
|10
|GRENADA
|15
|9
|PALAU
|15
|9
|LAOS
|5
|8
|LIBYA
|9
|8
|TAJIKISTAN
|9
|8
|AUSTRIA
|7
|7
|NORWAY
|4
|7
|SYRIA
|2
|7
|GABON
|3
|6
|PARAGUAY
|5
|6
|SINGAPORE
|4
|6
|BERMUDA
|3
|5
|EQUATORIAL GUINEA
|2
|5
|GUINEA-BISSAU
|4
|5
|NIGER
|20
|5
|YUGOSLAVIA
|4
|5
|CZECHOSLOVAKIA
|6
|4
|SWITZERLAND
|5
|4
|TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS
|4
|4
|CYPRUS
|1
|3
|DJIBOUTI
|1
|3
|FINLAND
|3
|3
|MALAWI
|4
|3
|CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
|1
|2
|DENMARK
|5
|2
|ICELAND
|1
|2
|NAMIBIA
|1
|2
|NETHERLANDS ANTILLES
|2
|2
|QATAR
|4
|2
|RWANDA
|10
|2
|SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO
|2
|2
|TURKMENISTAN
|9
|2
|UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|3
|2
|ARUBA
|1
|1
|BAHRAIN
|1
|1
|BHUTAN
|0
|1
|BOTSWANA
|3
|1
|BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS
|3
|1
|GUADELOUPE
|0
|1
|LESOTHO
|0
|1
|MACAU
|0
|1
|MADAGASCAR
|1
|1
|MALDIVES
|0
|1
|MONTSERRAT
|0
|1
|PAPUA NEW GUINEA
|1
|1
|SLOVENIA
|1
|1
|ANDORRA
|1
|0
|CAYMAN ISLANDS
|2
|0
|FRENCH GUIANA
|1
|0
|LUXEMBOURG
|1
|0
|MAURITIUS
|1
|0
|MOZAMBIQUE
|2
|0
|OMAN
|3
|0
|SAN MARINO
|1
|0
|SWAZILAND
|1
|0
