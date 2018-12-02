Dense Fog Advisory issued into Monday morning

MOUNT HOLLY — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the state, lasting until just before the Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service announced the advisory which includes parts of the state from the Interstate 195 corridor and northward. The advisory means visibility on the roads could be a quarter of a mile or less at times.

"If you encounter dense fog while driving, remember to use your low-beam headlights and keep a safe following distance," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

In addition to fog, some parts of the state might also see rain showers. The advisory is expected to lapse at 4 a.m.. Monday's forecast calls for sun and temperatures in the 50's, according to the National Weather Service.

