Dennis Malloy, Judi Franco off New Jersey 101.5 until further notice

New Jersey 101.5 has taken its mid-day hosts, Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco, off the air until further notice in light of comments about state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal made during Wednesday's show.

"We are aware of the offensive comments made by Dennis and Judi during today’s broadcast," the station said Wednesday night. "We have taken immediate action and have taken them off the air until further notice. We are investigating the matter and will have further comment shortly."

Malloy and Franco had been discussing Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions, when Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name — and told Franco "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban."

The pair continued to call Grewal "Turban Man" throughout the segment.

The comments caught widespread attention on social media and in national news stories late Wednesday evening, around the time Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement saying he was "outraged" by the comments. An audio recording of the segment was cited frequently on social media as well.

Murphy, in a statement released just after 9 p.m., described the hosts' comments as "abhorrent and xenophobic." His statements were echoed in similar criticisms from the state ACLU, state Sen. Vin Gopal, Hoboken Mayor Mayor Ravi Bhalla and others.

Grewal is the state's first Sikh attorney general, and the American-born son of immigrant parents.

"A proud son of New Jersey and of immigrants, Gurbir has committed his life to giving back to the state and nation that have given his family so much. His story is the American story," Murphy said when he announced Grewal's nomination last year.