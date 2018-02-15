‘Demonic’ tot screamed for entire 8-hour flight to NJ (VIDEO)

NEWARK — Most children who cry and scream on airplanes will eventually calm down. Not the one on a recent flight.

"Woke up this morning and Inside Edition wanted an interview. I guess cause it’s Ash Wednesday and I filmed a demonic child screaming on the flight from the H*E* (double hockey sticks). Well from Germany to Jersey," artist Shane Townley posted on his Facebook page about his Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Newark last August.

Townley created a video about the flight he titled "Demonic child screams and runs through an 8-hour flight from Germany to Newark" that the syndicated show did a segment about on Wednesday.

The 3-year-old boy screamed for nearly the entire eight-hour flight, according to Townley, and was seen in the video climbing over chairs and running up and down the aisle.

The boy's mother asked the flight crew to turn on the Wi-Fi so he could use his iPad as they got onto the plane. Later, his mother was heard pleading unsuccessfully, "Calm down, honey." Even after the plane landed and passengers got off the plane, the boy could be heard.

"It looked like (the mother) was kind of used to it," Townley told Inside Edition.

Citing an unnamed source, the Daily Mail reported the boy has an unnamed "disability."

According to Inside Edition, the boy was named Sebastian and is the son of Canadian singer Sarah Blackwood. If true, it would not the first time she had issues with a screaming child on an airplane.

The CBC reported that in 2015, she brought her then 2-year-old son, Giorgio, onto a Skywest flight from San Francisco to Vancouver and had to be told three times to "control your child." When the toddler, who was sitting on his mother's lap, would not be quiet, the crew removed them from the flight.

Blackwood complained in a message on Twitter at the time and called it "discrimination." Many passengers took issue with the decision and wrote on the airline's Facebook page that the airline and crew were "unprofessional."

