Delayed openings and closures for Wednesday, Feb. 7

TRENTON — Another slick and slippery day in New Jersey has led school districts to delay the start of classes or cancel them altogether for Wednesday.

In addition to the schools, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a two-hour delayed opening for state offices on Wednesday to allow extra time for roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks to be completely cleared. Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule.

Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow moved up the start of the precipitation to the early hours of the morning commute and expects the peak for snow and wintry mix will occur from mid-morning (8 a.m.) through early afternoon (2 p.m.).

He cautioned that it is not the snow that will cause problems, but the wintry mix that includes freezing rain.

"Roads will feature some combination of snow, slush, ice, and/or water. If the worst-case scenario comes true (significant freezing rain), driving conditions may be extremely hazardous or even impossible for part of the day," Zarrow said.

Zarrow expects the biggest snow impact of the storm to be north of Route 78, where snow will accumulate quickly on untreated surfaces.

"A couple of inches may accumulate further south, again along and north of the I-78 corridor, before the eventual transition to wintry mix and rain. I'm maintaining a forecast of 'up to an inch' from central New Jersey down along the I-295 corridor," Zarrow said.

Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: