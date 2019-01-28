PHILLIPSBURG — A Warren County family slowly is chipping away at a dad's medical bills, one hot chocolate at a time.

Jess Mravlag said a hot chocolate and cookies stand set up by her young kids on their Phillipsburg front porch "probably" raised about $2,000 over this past weekend. She said the idea started with 6-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, who wanted to help as her father, Will, has missed two months of work while recovering from emergency brain surgery.

Mravlag said Mackenzie, who has "the biggest heart," first wanted to run a lemonade stand, but was convinced to switch to something more weather appropriate.

She said the first grader and her brother, Tyler, who's 8, helped prep cocoa and freshly baked cookies. The duo, who have a younger sister, 16-month-old Bianca, set up shop this past Saturday and Sunday. They charged 50-cents a cup of cocoa and a quarter for a cookie.

Will Mravlag's recovery has been going extremely well, and the next step will be a follow up exam in February, and his hopeful clearance to return to work.

The family also has received financial support through a GoFundMe campaign.

Mravlag said she never would have dreamed of having children so capable of such thoughtfulness, and said she's extremely proud.

She said as of Monday afternoon, she's not sure about a repeat performance of the hot chocolate stand, as her kids were 'pretty tired' after their back-to-back shifts.

