Several major companies are offering Cyber Monday discounts for customers who want to buy things without having to leave the house. BlackFriday.com has a few "leaked" Cyber Monday ads, including eBay , The Met Store and Lenovo .

ebay

Cyber Monday deals will start at 8 a.m. on the East Coast. A 65-inch television will be almost half off, as will a KitchenAid stand mixer. A 1 TV Xbox One X will be on sale for a price "Too Low to Show."

Walmart

WalMart lists some of the sales in several categories. In electronics, the store will be offering steep discounts on television, laptops and tablets. A 50-inch Sceptre television that is regularly $350 will be on sale for $200, while a Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite tablet normally on sale for $120 will be available for $70.

Walmart is also selling a $300 Lifetime Tahoma kayak for $185. The XBox One console at Walmart will be on sale for $399, a $100 discount from the list price.

Target

Target's Cyber Monday sale includes an extra 15 percent off on many items at the store. The flier also touts that the event is not just Cyber Monday, but Cyber Week. The website said Target is expected to release its Cyber Monday deals on or about Sunday.

Best Buy

Best Buy is starting its Cyber Monday sale on Sunday , saying "we like to offer our customers a little more time to shop those hot offers." The company said some deals will be available throughout next week.

Amazon

While Amazon.com is not advertising its Cyber Monday deals, CNet.com. has a list of the discounts the company is offering from this week through Thanksgiving. Among them are V-Moda Crossfade Wireless headphones for $115, discounted Fire TV and Roku devices and discounted Amazon Alexa devices.

Home Depot

Customers who sign up to get alerts about Cyber Monday deals can get a $5 coupon. The sale starts at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and runs through Nov. 29.

Sears

Sears, the struggling national chain, is looking to make a big push this holiday season. The store's website is promoting " Cyber Week ," which starts at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Customers can sign up for a newsletter to get the "Black Friday Doorbusters" sent right to their inbox.

Kmart

Also falling under the Sears umbrella is Kmart, which is also offering the same opportunity for customers to get an advanced start on their Monday shopping. In addition to signing up for the alert on the store's website , customers can also text CYBER to 56278 to get information as well.

More From New Jersey 101.5