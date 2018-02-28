SOUTH TOMS RIVER — Two veteran State Police officers saved the life of a man who stopped breathing after crashing on the Garden State Parkway.

The man's car was spotted by officers after it went down an embankment in the center median on the southbound side just south of exit 80 last Thursday.

Trooper Christopher Herman knocked on the window to speak with the driver and realized he was passed out. He ran back to his vehicle to get an automated external defibrillator after noticing that he had no detectable pulse.

State Police are all trained to administer CPR, according to State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn.

Herman and Sgt. Karen Fahy broke a window and dragged the man out of his car. They laid him on the ground as Herman began chest compressions and rescue breaths for a few minutes.

State Police officers Trooper I Christopher HermanTrooper I Christopher Herman (L) and Sgt. Karen Fahy (State Police)

An EMS crew from Toms River Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, remained hospitalized in stable condition on Wednesday.

Fahey has been a trooper since 2004 while Herman joined the force in 2008.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or on Twitter @DanalexanderNJ