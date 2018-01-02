Copline’s 5K race on NYE in honor of police officers

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Last week, we ended 2017 on #BlueFriday honoring two people who are doing their best to help cops and their families. Stephanie Samuels is the president of Copline, an organization dedicated to providing cops with direct help from their peers when they are in need of counseling. She was joined by Sgt. Thomas D’Elia from the Lakewood PD to promote a midnight run on New Year’s Eve to raise money for the important cause. I asked them to send video and pics from the event and they did.

Maybe next year the temperatures won’t be in the single digits for the participants! Credit to all of those who braved the cold and gave up a few hours of their New Year’s Eve to help others.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

