Cop tips pregnant waitress $100 — #BlueFriday

In classic Law Enforcement fashion, the Police Officer who left a $100 tip for a pregnant waitress is staying anonymous.

According to 23 year old Courtney English's dad, the cop "made his daughter's year". She's seven months pregnant and after serving the officer lunch last Friday at the Lamp Post Diner in Gloucester Township, she saw a note on the check: "Enjoy your first, you will never forget" along with the huge tip.

All we know is the cop serves with the Voorhees PD and doesn't want his identity revealed. This humble hero is our honoree for this Blue Friday along with all the heroes that serve in the Voorhees PD. Thank you for doing what you do for the rest of us, every day.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

