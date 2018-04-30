Coast Guard rescues possible stroke victim off Jersey Shore

MANASQUAN — A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched off of the Manasquan Inlet on Sunday night to help a man suffering from a medical emergency.

The captain of an unidentified fishing vessel contacted the Coast Guard at 5:45 p.m. about a man suffering from a possible stroke, according to the Coast Guard. The helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, along with the Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak from Sandy Hook.

"The crew of the fishing vessel did a great job notifying the Coast Guard immediately after the incident," Lt. Spencer Grinnell said. "It was a challenging night hoist assisted by great coordination between Sector Delaware Bay and the Cutter Sitkinak."

Video released by the Coast Guard shows the man being lifted from the boat in a basket. He was then taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for further treatment. There was no update provided about his condition as of Monday morning.

The Coast Guard also reported a similar rescue from a cruise ship over the weekend. A helicopter was used to remove a passenger from the Anthem of the Seas around 50 miles off the coast of Ocean City on Friday night. The 71-year-old man was believed to be suffering from possible kidney failure, according to the Coast Guard. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for further treatment.

