Church pastor sexually assaulted four children, cops say

MEDFORD — A church pastor has been charged with sexually assaulting four minors over a 16-year period.

Harry L. Thomas, 74, was charged with assaults that Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said took place between 1999 and 2015. Details of the assaults were not disclosed to protect the identity of the people assaulted.

Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley said police were notified by the parents of one of the victims which triggered the investigation.

Thomas was charged with one first-degree count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of children. He was being held under guard at a Burlington County health facility with a first appearance yet to be scheduled.

Thomas is the pastor at the Come Alive Church in Medford. The church's website describes its belief system as "the entire teachings of the inspired Word of God as recorded in the Old and New Testament of the Holy Bible."

Coffina said anyone who may have experienced inappropriate contact by Thomas should call the Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit at 609-265-5879, or the Medford Township Police Department at 609-654-7511.