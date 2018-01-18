Contact Us
At Newark airport, Christie reminded he’s not special anymore

By Sergio Bichao January 18, 2018 6:09 PM
Chris Christie, Brendan Byrne, Thomas H. Kean, Sr.
Chris Christie: Just another former governor. AP File Photo

NEWARK — Three days out of office and Chris Christie may have gotten the first major reminder that he ain’t governor anymore.

While trying to cut through security at Newark Liberty International Airport, he was told by a TSA agent to get at the back of the line, according to CBS New York and The Associated Press.

As governor, Christie had been able to bypass the lines. Those days are gone.

Christie, however, said on Twitter that he and his State Trooper escort were simply sent to the wrong entrance by a Port Authority officer.

“Absolutely false story about my travel today,” Christie tweeted early Thursday afternoon. “NJSP security detail & I were led to one entrance in the airport by PAPD officer. TSA informed PAPD and NJSP that this was the wrong way to enter and directed us to another entrance where I was screened & admitted to the airport…”

As Christie put it last week, now he’s “just another property taxpayer.”

But the former governor isn’t exactly one of the little people just yet. He’ll continue to get a State Police escort for six months — one of the perks of being an ex-governor.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

