Christie buying million-dollar home on the Jersey Shore

BAY HEAD — Former Gov. Chris Christie is about to buy a home in a wealthy Jersey Shore enclave.

The Record reports Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, are in the final stages of buying a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Bay Head. The report cites documents recently filed with the Ocean County clerk's office.

Christie declined comment Tuesday.

The couple has owned a home in Mendham since 1998. It's not clear if they will sell that residence if they buy the Bay Head home, which is assessed for $2.8 million and has an annual property tax bill of $23,000.

It's also not clear if a purchase price for the Bay Head home has been finalized.

A Republican, Christie was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey from 2002-2008 before winning the governor's seat in 2009. He was re-elected four years later.