Chili’s warns of credit card breach at NJ restaurants

DALLAS — Chili's restaurant revealed there was a data breach of credit card information at some of its restaurants in March and April.

The chain, which has 24 locations in New Jersey, said in a statement it became aware on Friday that some credit card information was compromised. The company is using third party forensic experts to determine the extent of the breach.

"We deeply value our relationships with our Guests and sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected," the chain said.

Chili's said it believes that malware was used to collect the credit or debit card numbers from customers. Personal information such as Social Security numbers date of birth is not collected by the chain.

Credit fraud resolution and credit monitoring services will be provided to customers, according to the statement, but details have not been finalized. The chain also suggested adding a fraud alert statement to your credit file with the three national credit reporting agencies of Equifax, Experian and TransUnion and placing a "security freeze" on your account.

