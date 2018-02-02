Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles with these cheesesteaks

Story by Taryn Pire and provided by New Jersey Family Magazine .

Cheer for the Eagles (or just against the Patriots) with this game day essential.

If you’re a Giants or Jets fan, you obviously hate the Eagles (and hate the Patriots even more). But you’ve gotta admit: Philadelphia’s signature sub is still a game day fave. And if you live close to Philly, you’re all about an Eagles win.

Either way, you’re going to want to grab some authentic cheesesteaks for your whole crew from one of these spots. If you can't make it to the Philly famous Pat's King of Steaks this Sunday, try one of these NJ spots instead.

Lucky’s Steak Plate

18-50 River Rd., Fair Lawn; 201-796-1999

​ Made with ribeye steak or chicken; go authentic with whiz, then add peppers, onions or mushrooms.

Better Than Philly Cheesesteak

693 Lyons Ave., Irvington; 973-757-2442

Keep it classic, or try a different kind of cheesesteak like the Hawaiian, Surf and Turf or Fried Chicken.

Newark Cheesesteak House

22 Bloomfield Ave., Newark; 973-412-1400

​ The name says it all. Choose from 10 steaks and 10 chicken steaks.

Fri Guyz, Wayne

1210 Hamburg Turnpike, Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne

862-221-9381

​ Want to honor the Eagles, but stay true to your Jersey roots? Go for the Disco Philly, complete with mozzarella and brown gravy.

Sandwiches Unlimited Lunch Box

1034 Rte. 46 E., Ledgewood; 973-927-7500

Boro Plaza Rte. 46 E., Rockaway; 973-784-4477

Get one of seven cheesesteaks (there’s everything from teriyaki chicken to swiss cordon-bleu to Mexican nacho) to-go and chow down from the comfort of your own couch.

Knife and Fork

3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-1133

Order the K&F Cheesesteak with melted emmentaler and braised onions. More into finger food? Get your fill of cheesesteak spring rolls with sriracha mayo on Superbowl Sunday .

Gaetano’s Cheesesteaks

1280 Highway 33, Hamilton; 609-588-8111

Worried about authenticity on this side of the Walt Whitman Bridge? This spot (with 3 dozen types of steaks) was a top-5 finisher in the first Philadelphia Cheesesteak Festival.

Chick’s Deli

906 Township Ln., Cherry Hill; 856-429-2022

​ This no-frills deli is beloved for their hoagies and cheesesteaks (namely the buffalo chicken).

Donkey’s Place Too

11 Tomlinson Mill Rd., Medford; 856-810-0445

Donkey’s has been around since the 1940s, and is famous for its signature steaks with fried onions, American cheese and optional red cherry peppers, all on a seeded Kaiser roll.

Tony Boloney’s

300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-8669

263 1st St., Hoboken; 201-222-8669

​ Order out using the Super Bowl catering menu for your house party, or come through for a Oui Oui, a French onion soup cheesesteak with caramelized onions and gruyere.

