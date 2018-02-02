Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles with these cheesesteaks
Story by Taryn Pire and provided by New Jersey Family Magazine.
Cheer for the Eagles (or just against the Patriots) with this game day essential.
If you’re a Giants or Jets fan, you obviously hate the Eagles (and hate the Patriots even more). But you’ve gotta admit: Philadelphia’s signature sub is still a game day fave. And if you live close to Philly, you’re all about an Eagles win.
Either way, you’re going to want to grab some authentic cheesesteaks for your whole crew from one of these spots. If you can't make it to the Philly famous Pat's King of Steaks this Sunday, try one of these NJ spots instead.
Lucky’s Steak Plate
18-50 River Rd., Fair Lawn; 201-796-1999
Made with ribeye steak or chicken; go authentic with whiz, then add peppers, onions or mushrooms.
Better Than Philly Cheesesteak
693 Lyons Ave., Irvington; 973-757-2442
Keep it classic, or try a different kind of cheesesteak like the Hawaiian, Surf and Turf or Fried Chicken.
Newark Cheesesteak House
22 Bloomfield Ave., Newark; 973-412-1400
The name says it all. Choose from 10 steaks and 10 chicken steaks.
Fri Guyz, Wayne
1210 Hamburg Turnpike, Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne
862-221-9381
Want to honor the Eagles, but stay true to your Jersey roots? Go for the Disco Philly, complete with mozzarella and brown gravy.
Sandwiches Unlimited Lunch Box
1034 Rte. 46 E., Ledgewood; 973-927-7500
Boro Plaza Rte. 46 E., Rockaway; 973-784-4477
Get one of seven cheesesteaks (there’s everything from teriyaki chicken to swiss cordon-bleu to Mexican nacho) to-go and chow down from the comfort of your own couch.
Knife and Fork
3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-1133
Order the K&F Cheesesteak with melted emmentaler and braised onions. More into finger food? Get your fill of cheesesteak spring rolls with sriracha mayo on Superbowl Sunday.
Gaetano’s Cheesesteaks
1280 Highway 33, Hamilton; 609-588-8111
Worried about authenticity on this side of the Walt Whitman Bridge? This spot (with 3 dozen types of steaks) was a top-5 finisher in the first Philadelphia Cheesesteak Festival.
Chick’s Deli
906 Township Ln., Cherry Hill; 856-429-2022
This no-frills deli is beloved for their hoagies and cheesesteaks (namely the buffalo chicken).
Donkey’s Place Too
11 Tomlinson Mill Rd., Medford; 856-810-0445
Donkey’s has been around since the 1940s, and is famous for its signature steaks with fried onions, American cheese and optional red cherry peppers, all on a seeded Kaiser roll.
Tony Boloney’s
300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City; 609-344-8669
263 1st St., Hoboken;201-222-8669
Order out using the Super Bowl catering menu for your house party, or come through for a Oui Oui, a French onion soup cheesesteak with caramelized onions and gruyere.
