Car is completely engulfed in flames outside Lakewood home

There were no injuries after a car erupted in flames outside of a home on Belvedere Lane in Lakewood Township on Tuesday evening.

The Lakewood police and fire department were dispatched to a residence for a report of a vehicle fire around 5:30 pm Tuesday night, Lakewood Police Lieutenant LeRoy Marshall said. There, they found the car destroyed as a result of the blaze.

The vehicle that parked in the driveway next to it sustained damage, as did front of the residence, Marshall said. No injuries were reported and police say it appears that the vehicle was vacant at the time the fire started.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal.

