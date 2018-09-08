Cable pierces roof of NJ Transit train; NYC service suspended

NEWARK — NJ Transit service in and out of New York was suspended on Saturday morning after two trains became disabled in the Hudson River tunnel late Friday night.

NJ Transit trains into New York's Penn Station on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex and Montclair Boonton were canceled due to an Amtrak wire issue in the Hudson River Tunnels, according to a tweet from the railroad. Trains were diverted to Hoboken with PATH crosshonoring tickets into New York.

Service was restored around 8:45 a.m. with 30 minute delays as single tracking was in place around the wire issue.

(Beckie Bintrim)

NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said that Northeast Corridor train #3886 with about 700 passengers heading to New York became disabled when Amtrak overhead wires dislodged and caused a metal bracket above to fall on the train car. The passengers were transferred later transferred onto a rescue train. One female passenger reported back pain after the transfer was complete and requested EMS.

A short time later North Jersey Coast Line train #3297, which left Penn Station in New York at 11:18 p.m. headed for Bay Head reported striking a metal object just west of the North Tube. That train became disabled and a rescue train took the 350 passengers with no reported injuries to any of them.

Passenger Beckie Bintrim told New Jersey 101.5 she was with some friends on her way back from a soccer game in New Jersey. They rode from the Meadowlands to Secaucus and switched to a train for the ride to New York.

"Not long into the ride we saw all these sparks outside the window, then there were some loud noises and more sparks. we realized something wasn’t right and thought the train might derail. The train came to a stop and in our car a window was broken and a piece of metal was punctured. Between cars there was a lot of smoke and in the car behind us more broken windows and two cars behind that a pole went through the ceiling," Bintrim said.

She said no one was hurt but it took about 90 minutes for the rescue train to arrive.

Other tweets indicated that the NJ Transit app was not working.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ