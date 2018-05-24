Bus fire closes part of Garden State Parkway

HOLMDEL — A bus fire closed the local lanes of the Garden State Parkway on Thursday morning.

Pictures and video show nearly the entire bus engulfed in flames. The bus was parked on the shoulder of the outer lanes about a mile north of the exit for the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

First reports of the fire on the bus operated by Island Charter of Staten Island came around 9:35 a.m., according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

The driver smelled smoke from coming from the undercarriage and pulled the bus to the shoulder and got everyone off safely, according to Peele, who did not know how many people were on board or the bus' destination. Peele said there were no reported injuries.

A witness to the fire told the Patch of Holmdel that bus' tires exploded.

Photo courtesy of the Lakewood Scoop