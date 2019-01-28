Brick man sexually exploited 2 babies in child porn, police say

BRICK -- A township man is charged with sexually exploiting two very young children in self-produced child pornography.

Sebastien Attar, 34, appeared in federal court last Friday. He is being held without bail in Monmouth County Jail, according to sheriff's office records.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, a search of Attar's home in March 2018 turned up multiple pornographic images in which Attar posed naked with two young victims. Agents said a forensic review of two photos taken in 2015 show a boy who appeared to be younger than 6 months old and a girl younger than 1 year old.

The complaint said an adult relative told authorities one photo appeared to have been taken in the bedroom of Attar’s former residence in Jackson. Attar's black and silver wedding ring also was recognized in the first photo described in the court documents.

NJ.com has reported that Attar was indicted last year by federal authorities in Georgia along with seven other men on child pornography charges.

In that case, the report says, Attar appeared in federal court in Trenton and was set free on $100,000 bond secured by a relative’s Somerset County home.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

More from NJ 101.5: