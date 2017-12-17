Booker gets extra police protection following threat

NEWARK — Extra police protection was given to Senator Cory Booker following an unspecified threat made threat towards his family.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, in a statement posted by News 12 New Jersey said additional members of the Newark Police Executive Protection Unit were assigned to Booker's home after being notified of the threat by the United States Capitol Police.

"The USCP provides protection to members of Congress and we are closely coordinating with the agency to ensure Senator Booker is able to carry out his duties of serving New Jersey's residents in a safe manner," Baraka said.

The former mayor of Newark has been outspoken in his criticism of President Donald Trump, and has called for his resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct before he was president. Booker has also voiced strong opposition to the GOP tax plan and the elimination of net neutrality.

Booker campaigned for Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama last weekend in his special Senate election against Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Booker is also one of many potential candidates for the 2020 presidential election.

