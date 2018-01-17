Not that anyone’s trying, but you can’t take the Jersey outta Jon Bon Jovi. The rocker wasted no time dropping a politically-charged joke as he visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

But, they spent most of the time talking about the two JBJ Soul Kitchens ‘serving up respect’ at the Shore. Bon Jovi also made slight reference to the late night host also being a Jersey resident (in Montclair) and invited him to check out one of the unique spots for himself.

Always a gentleman, Jon is quick to give the lion’s share of credit to his wife, Dorothea, for the ‘pay what you can’ models in Red Bank and Toms River. And, it sounds like more Soul Kitchens are on the way, from his comments.

Bon Jovi talks Soul Kitchens with Colbert, drops ‘S-hole’ joke (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media)

His home state crowd also has to love Jon’s story about his kids kicking him off social media (for being too loose with studio info)!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday for Bon Jovi’s newest tour dates. They return to the Prudential Center in Newark on April 7 and 8, rock Philly at Wells Fargo Center on May 3 and also have two nights set at MSG, May 9 & 10.

In between, Bon Jovi treks out to Cleveland for official induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Plus, the latest album is getting re-released.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.