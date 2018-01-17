Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Bon Jovi talks Soul Kitchens with Colbert, drops ‘S-hole’ joke

By Erin Vogt January 17, 2018 9:04 AM

Not that anyone’s trying, but you can’t take the Jersey outta Jon Bon Jovi. The rocker wasted no time dropping a politically-charged joke as he visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

But, they spent most of the time talking about the two JBJ Soul Kitchens ‘serving up respect’ at the Shore. Bon Jovi also made slight reference to the late night host also being a Jersey resident (in Montclair) and invited him to check out one of the unique spots for himself.

Always a gentleman, Jon is quick to give the lion’s share of credit to his wife, Dorothea, for the ‘pay what you can’ models in Red Bank and Toms River. And, it sounds like more Soul Kitchens are on the way, from his comments.

Jon Bon Jovi Late Show Colbert Soul Kitchen Bon Jovi tour
Bon Jovi talks Soul Kitchens with Colbert, drops ‘S-hole’ joke (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media)

His home state crowd also has to love Jon’s story about his kids kicking him off social media (for being too loose with studio info)!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday for Bon Jovi’s newest tour dates. They return to the Prudential Center in Newark on April 7 and 8, rock Philly at Wells Fargo Center on May 3 and also have two nights set at MSG, May 9 & 10.

In between, Bon Jovi treks out to Cleveland for official induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Plus, the latest album is getting re-released. 

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee.  A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

Filed Under: | | | | | | Category: Entertainment | New Jersey News | Proud Jersey Gang

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM