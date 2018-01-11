Contact Us
Bon Jovi heads back out on tour, here’s local dates & info!

By Erin Vogt January 11, 2018 9:39 AM
After enjoying the holidays at home, Bon Jovi is heading back out for “round two” of their latest tour. The This House Is Not For Sale 2018 Tour will play in Jersey, just days before the band realizes a huge milestone in Ohio.

Bon Jovi returns to the Prudential Center in Newark on April 7th and 8th. They also rock Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center on May 3rd. And, the band also will head to New York City, for two nights at MSG on May 9th and 10th. Ticket pre-sales start on January 16, with the sale to the general public three days later on the 19th.

In between, Bon Jovi is bound for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 Induction ceremony will be in Cleveland on April 14. A brief Bon Jovi reunion is looking solid, as Richie Sambora has said he’d love to celebrate with his old band mates.

Bon Jovi also is re-releasing their most recent album, This House Is Not For Sale as a new version. This House Is Not For Sale (When We Were Us) will include two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls.” It’ll hit stores and be available for download on February 23.

