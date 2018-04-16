Bon Jovi is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: relive the weekend!

Bon Jovi fans across Jersey are beaming, now that 'the boys' are officially Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. It was a NJ reunion via Cleveland this past weekend, as the band jetted to Ohio for the Class of 2018 festivities.

The band's tour photographer David Bergman shared photos throughout the weekend, too. Bergman wrote in a caption, "I’ve only worked with Jon and the guys for the last 8 years, but I’ve seen the incredible work ethic that the band puts into everything they do. I couldn’t be happier for them. It’s about time!!" It's a feeling that Jon himself voiced (with an added F-bomb ), while helping open a new exhibit at the Rock Hall museum earlier in the weekend.

Jon Bon Jovi's entire immediate family was on-hand for the induction ceremony. His wife, Dorothea and their four kids joined the rocker on the red carpet.

A family affair for Jon Bon Jovi at the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

After being inducted, Bon Jovi's one-night reunited lineup ran through four songs for the crowd. The mini-set included "You Give Love a Bad Name," "It's My Life," "When We Were Us" and "Livin' on a Prayer."

It seems like the brief reunion went well, since Richie Sambora wouldn't rule out the idea of something longer, somewhere down the road. The 2018 induction ceremony 'highlights' will be broadcast on HBO on May 5 at 8PM.

Bon Jovi is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! (Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

