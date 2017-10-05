Bon Jovi is nominated (again) for Rock & Rock Hall of fame!

This could be the year for our Jersey guys! Bon Jovi is a contender for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018 . This is their second appearance on the ballot since becoming eligible in 2008. The last time was in 2011.

Of the 19 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the class of 2018, nine are on the ballot for the first time, including Dire Straights and The Moody Blues. Other contenders include The Cars, The J Geils Band and Eurythmics.

Fans can take part in the selection process from now until December 5. You need to login through Facebook and can vote once a day online . It's largely symbolic (to the outsider's view), as the public’s top five artists make up one fan ballot, being counted in the whole process. The inductees will be announced in December.

Bon Jovi is nominated (again) for the Rock & Rock Hall of fame! (Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Wouldn't a Bon Jovi Rock Hall reunion with Richie Sambora be nice in the new year?!

If Bon Jovi does make the Class of 2018, fans will have further to travel than the Hudson River for the festivities. After a few years in New York City, the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Cleveland on Saturday, April 14, 2018 .

At least one band member's been a Hall of Famer for a while. Jon Bon Jovi was inducted into the NJ Hall of Fame in 2009. Watch his still-charming acceptance speech, below.

