HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A body was found inside a burning car at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Friday night.

Township police said they responded to the restaurant parking lot near Hamilton Mall around 6 p.m. Officers found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames with a dead man inside.

The victim was not identified early Saturday morning. Authorities did not release other details.

NBC Philadelphia reported Cydney Long , citing unnamed sources, reported that a crash had been ruled out as cause of the fire.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Hamilton police at 609-625-2700.

