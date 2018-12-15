Body found in burning car at Mays Landing restaurant

Charred pavement at Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Mays Landing following car fire - Photo: Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A body was found inside a burning car at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Friday night.

Township police said they responded to the restaurant parking lot near Hamilton Mall around 6 p.m.  Officers found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames with a dead man inside.

The victim was not identified early Saturday morning. Authorities did not release other details.

NBC Philadelphia reported Cydney Long, citing unnamed sources, reported that a crash had been ruled out as cause of the fire.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Hamilton police at 609-625-2700.

